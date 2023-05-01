TribCast: Texas’ troubled juvenile justice system

Friends Mario Lozano, left, and Jose Quijada, both 18, help to place the casket of Joshua Keith Beasley Jr. inside of a hearse to be transported to a cemetery for burial on April 1, 2023, outside of Living Word Pentecostal Church in Paris, Texas.

TribCast: May 1, 2023 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In today’s episode, we discuss the problems in the Texas state agency that seeks to rehabilitate children who have committed crimes — and whether the Legislature is eyeing any solutions.

We can’t wait to welcome you Sept. 21-23 to the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, our multiday celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news — all taking place just steps away from the Texas Capitol. When tickets go on sale in May, Tribune members will save big. Donate to join or renew today.