Law enforcement investigating deaths, mutilation of cattle in Madison, Robertson, Brazos Counties

MADISON COUNTY, Texas – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death and mutilation of cattle along TX-OSR.

They said a rancher told them a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow had been found lying on her side, deceased, and mutilated on their ranch.

“A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched. The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill,” a post from the sheriff’s office Facebook page read.

The sheriff’s office said there was no sign of a struggle and the grass around the cow was undisturbed. There were also no tire tracks or footprints in the area.

Five other similar incidents, involving four adult cows and one yearling, were also reported along the area of OSR running into Brazos County as well as Robertson County. Each incident occurred in different locations, pastures, and herds.

“The other cows were found in the same condition, lying on one side with the exposed side of their face cut along the jaw line and the tongue, once again, completely removed. On two of the five cows, a circular cut was made removing the anus and the external genitalia. This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow,” the Facebook post read. “Just like the first, there were no signs of struggle or disturbance in the grass, no blood spill, and no noticeable tracks. No predators or birds would scavenge the remains for several weeks after death.”

The cause of death for all six cows remains unknown, the sheriff’s office said.

“Multiple similar incidents have been reported across the United States and we are actively coordinating with other agencies to find answers,” the sheriff’s office said.