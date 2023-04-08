Black couple say Texas authorities took away their baby just because they had a home birth

DALLAS – A Black couple living in Dallas say their 2-week-old daughter was taken from them because they decided to have a home birth with a midwife.

Two weeks ago, Temecia Jackson gave birth to her daughter, Mila, at home with the assistance of a licensed and certified professional midwife.

“It was a beautiful birth,” Temecia Jackson said at a press conference on Thursday, April 6. “She was perfect: 6 pounds, 9 ounces.”

Shortly after, the couple says their baby developed jaundice, a common liver condition in newborns that often resolves itself without treatment.

