2 students shot, suspect arrested at Arlington high school; campus remains on lockdown: Reports

ARLINGTON, Texas – An Arlington high school is on lockdown after an on-campus shooting in which two students were injured Monday, officials with Arlington Independent School District said.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported that the district said the shooting happened outside of the Lamar High School facility where two students were hit and are receiving medical care.

Arlington police said the suspected shooter never entered the school building and was arrested soon after officers arrived on the scene. They said the scene was secure in a tweet at 7:21 a.m. but have not released more information on the shooter.

The school was placed on lockdown during the shooting and once that is lifted, students will be released for the day, Arlington ISD spokeswoman Anita Foster said.

Foster said school buses and other arriving students were diverted from the campus before classes were set to start. Officials urged parents and others to stay away from the campus while police investigate. Foster said the district is in the process of setting up a place for children to be reunited with their guardians.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.