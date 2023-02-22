Texas Republican seeks a ban on polling places at schools in the name of ‘school safety’

Texas state Rep. Carrie Isaac wants to keep democracy out of Texas schools.

Isaac, a freshman Republican, filed a 124-word bill to bar polling places at any “institution of higher education” last week, and on Tuesday, she said she’s working on a bill to bar polling places at K-12 public and charter schools, too.

“We must do everything we can to make our school campuses as safe as possible,” she said in a release, mentioning the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde last year and a deadly knife attack at a university in 2017. “I have experienced firsthand the heightened emotions that often occur at polling locations and I will not wait for more violence to act.”

Read the full report from NBC News.