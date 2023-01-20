Have you seen them? AMBER Alert issued for girls ages 6 and 9 last seen in McKinney Thursday, police say

MCKINNEY, Texas – Officers with the McKinney Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating two girls who were reportedly last seen Thursday evening.

Jennifer Burns, 6, and Jessica Burns, 9, were last seen at 320 N. Central Expressway NB in McKinney, Texas around 5:58 p.m., police said.

According to officers, Jennifer was last seen wearing purple-frame glasses, a light blue shirt with a sparkling design on the front, and blue jeans. Jessica was last seen wearing dark-framed glasses, a red shirt with long black sleeves, and blue jeans.

Investigators believe the girls may be with their 60-year-old grandmother, Jame Burns, who is believed to be driving a black Ford Escape with a scratch in the front. The license plate number is TX LP# MTC 609.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the McKinney PD at (972) 547-2700.