Gov. Abbott directs investigation into murders committed by 2 paroled inmates wearing ankle monitors, release says

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to investigate any lapses in the release and parole supervision of two men who were reportedly wearing ankle monitors while they committed murders, a news release from the governor’s office said.

Nestor Hernandez and Zeric Jackson are accused of committing “brutal murders while wearing ankle monitors as a condition of their parole,” according to Abbott.

Hernandez is accused of taking the lives of two victims at Dallas Methodist Hospital, and Jackson shot and killed a victim at a home in Lake Highlands, authorities said.

In a letter to BPP Presiding Officer David Gutiérrez and TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier, the governor also directed the agencies to prepare any legislative or administrative recommendations based on the investigation and present a joint report to the governor’s office by Jan. 4, 2023.

“In neither case were ankle monitors an effective deterrent to the heinous crimes they committed,” Abbott said in the letter. “Although nothing can be done to bring back these victims, Texas must protect Texas residents from similar acts.”

Abbott said the agencies are responsible for deciding which inmates to release on parole and then supervising those who have been released from prison (TDCJ).

The governor said the agencies must investigate any lapses that occurred in the Hernandez and Jackson cases and must “prepare any legislative or administrative recommendations based on the lessons learned, and present a joint report to the Office of the Governor.”

Read Gov. Abbott’s letter in its entirety below: