U.S. Supreme Court rejects request to review Texas death row inmate Andre Thomas’ case

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request Tuesday to take up the case of Texas death row inmate Andre Thomas, whose lawyers argued that members of the jury that convicted him of killing his wife and two children had expressed racist views.

A 6-3 majority of the court turned down the request. Seeking the court’s intervention, Thomas’ lawyers had argued that three members of the all-white jury — which found Thomas, who is Black, guilty of killing his wife, who was white, their son and her daughter — had expressed opposition to interracial marriage. Thomas’ initial lawyer did not object to their seating.

Three justices — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson — wrote in a dissenting opinion that Thomas’ conviction and death sentence “clearly violate the constitutional right to the effective assistance of counsel.”

Thomas’ case was examined in a series published by The Texas Tribune in 2013 that chronicled his mental illness and raised questions about how the criminal justice system treats individuals with mental illness.

He stabbed and mutilated his estranged wife, Laura Boren, 20; their 4-year-old son, Andre Jr.; and her 1-year-old daughter, Leyha Hughes, in 2004 in Sherman. He was found guilty about a year later.

This is a developing story; check back for details.