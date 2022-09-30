Texas can withhold list of people it thinks are noncitizens and can’t vote, appeals court rules

Hundreds of people joined the Texans Rally for Our Voting Rights event to speak out against restrictive voting bills at the Texas Capitol in Austin on May 8, 2021.

A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas does not need to release details about a list of 11,737 registered voters whom the state has identified as potential noncitizens.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Thursday reversed a lower court’s ruling in August in which a district judge had found Texas was violating federal law by refusing to release the list.

The appellate court found that the five civil rights groups suing the Texas Secretary of State for the list did not have standing to sue. Circuit Judge Edith H. Jones wrote in the ruling that the groups have neither established injury to themselves from the state’s refusal to release the list nor sued on behalf of any voter included on the list who could be harmed.

The coalition “offered no meaningful evidence regarding any downstream consequences from an alleged injury in law under the NVRA [National Voter Registration Act],” Jones wrote. “The lack of concrete harm here is reinforced because not a single Plaintiff is a Texas voter, much less a voter wrongfully identified as ineligible.”

The groups suing the state are the Campaign Legal Center, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and Demos. The groups, which originally sued the state for failing to comply with the NVRA’s public disclosure requirements, sought to hold Texas accountable if it incorrectly misidentified registered voters as noncitizens and disenfranchised naturalized citizens.

Last year, Texas was sending names from the list to counties across the state to track down and remove flagged voters from voting rolls. County workers found that up to 17% of the voters whose names each county received had legally registered to vote at their naturalization ceremonies.

