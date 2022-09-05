Share your messages of healing and comfort with the Uvalde community as new school year begins

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 28: The Uvalde water tower is seen on May 28, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two adults were killed on May 24th during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School after a man entered the school through an unlocked door and barricaded himself in a classroom where the victims were located. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Classes resume Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

The trauma of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died still lingers in the small town after a summer of mourning.

The start of school will look and feel different for the survivors of the shooting.

Robb Elementary will never reopen but many students and staff will return to other campuses in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Fill out the form below to share your messages of comfort and encouragement with the Uvalde community.

Don’t see the form? Click here.