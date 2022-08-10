Beautiful sight🏮: Giant lanterns to light up the San Antonio River Walk for 2 weekends during Ford Parade of Lanterns

SAN ANTONIO – Residents and visitors in San Antonio are in for a beautiful surprise as giant lanterns will light up the River Walk for two weekends in September for the Ford Parade of Lanterns.

According to our sister station KSAT-TV, there will be 10 parade floats, each 26 feet long, topped with giant illuminated lanterns floating along the downtown section of the River Walk during the weekends of Sept. 2-4 and 9-11. The cost to attend this event: Free.

If weather permits, the lanterns will launch from the International Center located at 203 S. St. Mary’s Street at 8 p.m. and are expected to complete their trip by 10 p.m. each night, KSAT said.

Updates on this will be provided on the San Antonio River Walk website.

Here is a map of the parade route.