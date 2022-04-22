Video: Texas produce industry will feel long-term impacts of Gov. Greg Abbott’s vehicle inspection program

Watch more video. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Gov. Greg Abbott last week ended his controversial order to inspect all commercial vehicles crossing Texas’ southern border, but the produce industry could be feeling the effects of the disruptive trade delays for weeks.

[What did Greg Abbott’s border inspections turn up? Oil leaks, flat tires and zero drugs]

The Texas Tribune visited the Rio Grande Valley during the chaotic week in April and interviewed workers along several points of the supply chain, from transnational truck drivers to produce importers to fruit stand vendors. All were impacted by the slowdown at the Texas-Mexico border, and according to some experts, the road to a full economic recovery could be a long one.

