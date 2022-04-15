TribCast: A week of chaos for trade at the border after Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive

Hundred of semitrucks at a standstill at the Ysleta Port of Entry on Tuesday in Ciudad Jurez, Mexico.

TribCast: April 15, 2022 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with James and Uriel about the fallout from Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to do security checks on every commercial truck at the border.

We can’t wait to welcome you in person and online to the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, our multiday celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news — all taking place just steps away from the Texas Capitol from Sept. 22-24. When tickets go on sale in May, Tribune members will save big. Donate to join or renew today.