T-Squared: Texas Tribune will host yearlong Scripps Howard Foundation fellows in data visuals and multimedia

The Texas Tribune is delighted to welcome two new visual journalists to our growing newsroom for the Scripps Howard Foundation’s yearlong fellowship program. Starting this summer, Fabiana Chaparro will produce original video journalism as part of the multimedia team, and Caroline Covington will join the data visuals team, where she’ll use code and graphics to tell stories with data.

The fellows will work at the Tribune from June 2022 through May 2023, developing investigative reporting skills while learning about editorial decisions.

“It’s vital to give young journalists the tools they need to provide accurate, in-depth reporting to keep the public well informed,” said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Foundation.

The two Tribune fellows, along with two other fellows who will work in the Scripps Washington Bureau and with Newsy, were selected from a pool of more than 80 applicants. The Scripps Howard Foundation is the philanthropic arm of The E.W. Scripps Co.

Chaparro said her interest in storytelling and connecting with people began after she lived in five countries: Venezuela, Mexico, Libya, Singapore and the United States. She studies broadcast journalism and political science at the University of Houston, where she worked as a social media and writing intern at the Jack J. Valenti School of Communication. Chaparro interned at Houston Public Media, CNN and KTRK in Houston. She has reported several stories on sexual assault and its effects on immigrant women, COVID-19 and the Houston art community. She will graduate this spring.

Covington is a digital reporter and producer for the Texas Standard, specializing in data reporting and visualizations. She received her master’s degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin in 2017. Covington has explored a broad range of topics including homelessness, the overhaul of the state hospital system and new solutions to post-traumatic stress disorder.

These fellows will supplement the Tribune’s vaunted student fellowship program, which gives more than 40 student and early-career journalists invaluable hands-on training each year.

Disclosure: The University of Houston, Houston Public Media and the University of Texas at Austin have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

