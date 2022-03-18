Beauty and strength: San Antonio firefighter ops for nontraditional maternity photos

A San Antonio fighter is modeling beauty and strength in her maternity photos, a nontraditional approach in comparison to the often delicate photoshoots, KPRC’s sister station KSAT reports.

According to the report, Jessica Massey Martinez is expecting her first child, a daughter whom she wants to show that “she can do anything in life,” Massey told KSAT.

Unlike in typical maternity photos, Massey doesn’t pose in soft, flowing feminine clothing rather she models beauty and strength in her uniform -- rubber boots and bunker gear.

According to KSAT, the 29-year-old has been working in the firefighting field for nearly 14 years, starting when she was just 18 years old.

Massey is now a firefighter and paramedic with Bexar County Emergency Service District 2 and also works at a local stand-alone emergency room.

Her maternity photos were captured by fellow Bexar County firefighter Natividad Rodriguez.

