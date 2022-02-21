Mother thanks Texas Starbucks barista for attempt to protect daughter with message on a cup

A Texas mother is sharing her gratitude for a Starbucks barista’s attempt to protect her daughter who was approached by a stranger at a Corpus Christi cafe.

Brandy Selim Roberson took to her Facebook profile to share the message a barista wrote on a cup given to her daughter and publicly thank the Starbucks employee.

“My 18 year-old daughter was at Starbucks, alone, the other night. A man came up to her and started talking to her. A barista handed her ‘an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up.’ How grateful I am for people who look out for other people,” Roberson wrote on Facebook.

The post included a photo of the Starbucks cup with a message that was given to her daughter.

“Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup,” the message read.

According to Roberson, her daughter felt safe and did not remove the lid; however, the staff continued to watch over her daughter the rest of the time she was there.

Ad