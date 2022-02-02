Live winter storm updates: Electricity demand projected to set new winter record, but mass outages not expected

Record electricity demand expected, but grid operator doesn’t expect mass outages Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:21 p.m.

The CEO of Texas’ power grid operator expects electricity demand to peak around 8 a.m. Friday — and set a new record for demand during the winter.

The head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas says he’s confident there will be enough power generation to keep Texans’ power on.

CEO Brad Jones forecasts about 72,000 megawatts of demand Friday morning. That would surpass last February’s roughly 69,000 megawatts of demand before the grid faltered and there were dayslong power outages across the state that left millions in the dark in subfreezing temperatures. Hundreds of people died.

But the difference this year is ERCOT has a much larger cushion of power available to the grid, Jones told The Texas Tribune on Wednesday evening. Jones said he expects ERCOT to have around 81,000 megawatts of power generation available for the grid.

Still, Jones said he is nervous about the performance of the natural gas supply this week. Many of the power plants that generate electricity for the grid run on natural gas. That system’s ability to perform in the cold has been in question since last February, when the winter storm caused power outages and equipment failures that choked off much of the fuel supply to many electricity generators when they needed it most to produce electricity.

“I’m always nervous about gas,” Jones said.

— Mitchell Ferman

"Treacherous” road conditions expected as winter storm arrives Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:40 p.m.

With last year’s deadly winter storm still fresh in their memory, Texans across the state are bracing for a new bout of severe weather and the possibility of more power outages.

Meteorologists have anticipated that this year’s freeze won’t be on the same scale as last year’s. Freezing temperatures are expected across Central Texas, the Panhandle and parts of the Southwest. Forecasters say the cold should not last as long as last year’s storm and that Texans should see more ice and sleet rather than snow.

However, winter weather warnings and advisories have been issued for a majority of the state, with low temperatures starting Wednesday evening and lasting through Friday across West, Central and North Texas.

The National Weather Service warned Texans to be aware of “treacherous” road conditions. Across the state, the Texas Department of Transportation has started pretreating roads to help prevent ice accumulation on roadways ahead of severe winter weather.

— Allyson Waller

Schools and colleges announce closures Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:40 p.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, school districts and universities across the state have already planned for closures this week. Some of the state’s most populous districts, like Austin ISD and Dallas ISD, have announced they will close Thursday and Friday.

Here are some media outlets you can follow to keep track of school closures in your local area:

— Allyson Waller

How to prepare for the winter storm Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:40 p.m.

Read our coverage below for more information on how to prepare for severe winter weather, the role of climate change and the state’s power grid.

— Allyson Waller

