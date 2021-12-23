Identities released of 2 victims killed in small plane, paraglider collision in Fort Bend County

FULSHEAR, Texas – The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities and causes of death of two people killed when a small plane and paraglider collided in Fort Bend County.
The pilot, Robert Gruss, 35, died of blunt force trauma.
The paraglider, 51-year-old Kenneth Tuttle, also died from blunt force trauma.
On Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna 208 traveling from Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston collided midair with the paraglider at around 9:40 a.m. about 50 miles (80 km) to the southwest near Fulshear, Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
One person was on board each aircraft, the FAA said.
The paraglider landed in the yard of a home while the plane crashed nearby, close to a shooting range, according to the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's Office.
The plane had been headed to Victoria, Texas, about 140 miles (225 km) southwest of Houston.
The FAA and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigating.