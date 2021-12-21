Pilot dies in Fort Bend County plane crash near Brazos River, authorities say

Plane crash in the Fulshear area on Dec. 21, 2021.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A pilot is dead after a small plane struck a paraglider near the Brazos River Monday morning.

KPRC 2 has learned that a small UPS carrier plane took off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport after 9 a.m. and was headed to Victoria.

Witnesses told police they saw a small white-colored plane near the Brazos River Sportsmen Club in the 3500 block of Bowser in the Weston Lakes area.

The pilot died at the scene, according to Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Constable Chat Norvell.

The FAA has released this statement:

“A single-engine Cessna 208 crashed south of Fulshear, Texas, around 9:40 a.m. local time. The pilot was the only person on board. The plane was flying from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Victoria Regional Airport. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents. After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the FAA will release it on this webpage, usually on the next business day. You can look up the aircraft by its registration number on this webpage.”

Ad

KPRC will bring the latest updates as they become available.

Authorities in Fort Bend County are investigating a downed plane near the Brazos River. (KPRC)

Authorities are investigating a plane down near the Brazos River in Fort Bend County (KPRC)

Authorities are investigating a plane down near the Brazos River in Fort Bend County (KPRC)

Authorities are investigating a plane down near the Brazos River in Fort Bend County (KPRC)

Authorities in Fort Bend County are investigating a downed plane near the Brazos River. (KPRC)

Authorities in Fort Bend County are investigating a downed plane near the Brazos River. (KPRC)

Authorities in Fort Bend County are investigating a downed plane near the Brazos River. (KPRC)

Authorities in Fort Bend County are investigating a downed plane near the Brazos River. (KPRC)

Authorities in Fort Bend County are investigating a downed plane near the Brazos River. (KPRC)

Authorities in Fort Bend County are investigating a downed plane near the Brazos River. (KPRC)

Authorities in Fort Bend County are investigating a downed plane near the Brazos River. (KPRC)

Authorities in Fort Bend County are investigating a downed plane near the Brazos River. (KPRC)

Authorities in Fort Bend County are investigating a downed plane near the Brazos River. (KPRC)