San Antonio testing cooler pavement to reduce heat in urban areas

San Antonio will be the first Texas city to test cooler pavement in an effort to reduce warm temperatures in urban areas, KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT reports.

According to KSAT, a condition known as the Urban Heat Island Effect results in significantly warmer temperatures in cities, where natural land cover from tree canopy or greenery is lacking.

KSAT reports according to a University of Texas at San Antonio-conducted study on urban heat islands, San Antonio, specifically the city’s east and west sides, can be anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees warmer in the summer compared to nearby rural areas.

Ad

To try to combat these warmer temperatures, San Antonio will be the first Texas city to test out a pavement topper by the company GuardTop that has been shown to fight the urban heat island effect.

The cool seal by GuardTop is designed to help reduce heat retention in comparison to asphalt or concrete.

According to KSAT, if successful, San Antonio will invest in the material to start applying it to its most impacted neighborhoods by next fall.