TribCast, special edition: Our pollsters analyze the latest UT/TT Poll on the 2022 candidates and issues

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

In this edition of TribCast, Ross talks to pollsters Joshua Blank, James Henson and Daron Shaw about the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, focused on the 2022 elections; what Texas voters think about issues handled by the Texas Legislature this year, from the electric grid to immigration; and how voters are feeling about the economy and the way things are going in the U.S. and Texas.

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.