Texas nursing homes turn to state for help with staffing woes as vaccine mandate looms

An employee of the Amistad Nursing and Rehabilitation Center walks with a resident on April 1, 2021.

Texas nursing homes, crippled by a pandemic that ravaged their residents and decimated their workforce, are asking the state for $400 million in federal coronavirus relief to address a staffing crisis in the system that cares for the state’s oldest and most fragile residents.

Adding to the urgency is the fact that 40% of the state’s 100,000 nursing home employees aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 and they could face a federal ultimatum to do so later this month.

Industry advocates fear the federal vaccination mandate could mean the potential exodus of tens of thousands of workers from facilities across the state before Halloween.

“We know we are going to lose additional staff when that vaccine mandate comes out,” said Becky Anderson, head of clinical operations for Focused Post Acute Care Partners, which runs 31 nursing homes and employs about 2,500 workers in Texas. “We just have some staff that are very adamant that they will not get the vaccine.’”

The federal rule comes at a time when the industry is already struggling with a shrinking workforce due to burnout, low pay, increased expenses related to the pandemic, and competition from other health care providers, administrators say.

Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to fight any vaccine mandates in Texas.

According to recent surveys by the Texas Health Care Association and LeadingAge Texas, two nursing home industry groups in Texas, facilities across the state have seen a 12% decrease in their workforce in the last year. At least one-third of survey respondents are turning away new admissions due to staffing shortages, the survey says.

For the facilities, staffing shortages mean higher costs for overtime and an inability to grow or maintain patient population levels. Facility operators are also facing a pressing need for higher salaries and more money for recruiting tools, industry advocates said.

“The environment providers are operating in today isn’t sustainable,” said George Linial, president and CEO of LeadingAge Texas. “Texas cannot continue to kick this can down the road. A strong commitment and investment by lawmakers will pay huge dividends for the people we serve.”

However, it does not appear that help from Texas officials, either with emergency funding or staff, is imminent.

There is no bill filed in the current special session of the Legislature, which ends in just over two weeks, that would funnel any relief funds to nursing homes.

Texas has about $16.7 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money, and about $7.2 billion is marked in legislation to shore up the state’s unemployment fund, which was overloaded last year by record claims.

The funding request by the nursing homes includes $400 million to help recruit and retain workers, and an additional $350 million to pay for new infection-control measures and maintain them permanently for future crises.

For the remaining $8.5 billion available, requests from everyone else outside the nursing home industry amount to nearly eight times that much, budget officials say.

The nursing homes’ effort to get that funding has not gotten very far, sparking industry concerns that nursing homes will start shutting down.

Already, the nursing home workforce crunch is forcing admission caps, which is having a ripple effect on hospitals that are already at capacity with COVID-19 patients. With nowhere to transport patients well enough to leave a hospital but still too ill to go home, hospitals are now often required to house patients longer than they would have if they'd had a nursing home spot available, said Kevin Warren, president and CEO of the Texas Health Care Association.

It has also placed more burdens on families that may not be equipped to care for an aging relative much longer or older Texans whose medical needs are best met in a skilled nursing facility rather than through costly home care, he said.

“I am concerned that without additional funding necessary to recruit and retain current staff and develop opportunities to bring new employees into the profession, we will see continuously increasing access-to-care issues with expanding admission restrictions, closures, small independent owners being forced to sell, and bankruptcies,” Warren said.

Meanwhile, New York state lawmakers are considering sending medically trained National Guard members to fill vacancies in struggling nursing homes. So far, there are no similar plans underway in Texas to use the military branch to supplement staffing in any of the state’s 1,200 nursing homes.

A spokesperson for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which oversees the state guard, referred questions about potential help for nursing homes to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

A DSHS spokesperson said that nursing homes with staff who are out sick with COVID-19 or that are overwhelmed with COVID patients can ask the state for help, but the facilities aren’t reporting high numbers of active cases.

