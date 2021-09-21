Watch Texas lawmakers Larry Taylor and Harold Dutton discuss education and the Legislature at 9 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

The conversation with state Rep. Harold Dutton and state Sen. Larry Taylor is part of the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

State Sen. Larry Taylor is a Friendswood Republican who chairs the Senate Education Committee. He was previously a Friendswood City Council member. State Rep. Harold Dutton is a Houston Democrat who has served in the House since 1985 and chairs the House Public Education Committee.

They will discuss the work on education accomplished and left undone at the Capitol this year in an interview with Eva-Marie Ayala, editor of The Dallas Morning News Education Lab.

The interview begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

