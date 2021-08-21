Gubernatorial candidate Allen West says his wife was wrongfully arrested in Dallas area

State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the Capitol Grounds on January 9, 2021.

Gubernatorial candidate Allen West said his wife, Angela, was wrongfully arrested and jailed in the Dallas area late Friday night.

According to West, his wife, who was driving with their young grandson, was suspected of drunk driving. However, he said she wasn’t drinking alcohol before the incident.

In a video posted early Saturday morning via Twitter, West said his wife had gone to dinner at PF Chang’s in Dallas while he was visiting Waco. He said his wife and the people at dinner confirmed that she only had water and lemonade.

We are releasing violent criminals in Texas but arresting grandmas? pic.twitter.com/zkiFzsoJIt — Allen West (@AllenWest) August 21, 2021

Even more, West argued that his wife shouldn’t have been separated from their grandson.

“The thing that upsets me the most is that they took my wife, arrested her, and left my grandson with two Dallas police officers,” he said.

West said police were able to contact a relative, who picked up the child from the scene.

“I support the thin blue line, but this is insidious,” he said.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, West said that his wife had been released from jail.

“Angela has been released,” he wrote via Twitter. “We thank you for the many messages with support and prayers.”

West, the former Texas Republican Party chairman and retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, announced this summer that he plans to run against Gov. Greg Abbott.

Angela West ran for a seat on Garland City Council but did not advance to the runoff election.