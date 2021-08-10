Bexar County can issue mask mandate for schools despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban, judge says in temporary order

Desks are spaced out in a classroom at Ott Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in San Antonio. The arrows on the floor indicate the direction for students to walk to control the flow of traffic through the classroom.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A Texas district judge granted the city of San Antonio and Bexar County a temporary restraining order, blocking Gov. Greg Abbott’s restriction on localities imposing mask mandates.

Judge Antonia Arteaga made the ruling Tuesday after almost an hour of arguments from attorneys. Arteaga said she did not take her decision lightly, citing the start of the school year and public guidance given by Dr. Junda Woo, medical director of San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health District, concerning the need for masks in public schools as the highly contagious delta variant contributes to a surge in coronavirus cases across the state.

Ad

The decision is temporary, pending a hearing on Monday.

On Tuesday, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County sued Abbott over his May executive order blocking local officials and school districts from enforcing mask mandates.

Join us Sept. 20-25 at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Learn more.