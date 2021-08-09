‘We love Texas.’ Couple runs Texas-style honky-tonk in Tokyo

See inside the Little Texas Bar and Grille in Tokyo

This Texas-style honky-tonk is in one of the most unlikely places.

Little Texas Bar & Grill is located in the heart of Tokyo, proving Texas’ influence is everywhere, even Japan!

Dubbed the ‘World’s Smallest Texas Honkey Tonk,’ the bar is owned by Takeshi Yoshino and his wife Natsuco Grace. It was a dream decades in the making for Yoshino.

Sixteen years ago, he transformed his successful ramen noodle business into a Texas-themed bar. From the folksy signage on the walls and the Texas flags situated around the bar to the live country music, this bar displays Texas Pride through and through.

Most of the decor has been brought back to Tokyo following the couple’s trips to Texas.

And on the menu? Chicken-fried steak, Tex-Mex dishes and even a waffle in the shape of the Lone Star state.

Takeshi speaks very little English but told KPRC 2: “We love Texas! Texas pride.”

One step inside his bar and you can see that passion for all things Texas.

On the dance floor, Natsuco Grace leads the line-dancers. She teaches line dancing and has had over 500 students over the decades.

“We love Texas, country music… and country dancing,” she said.

Her favorite country music singer? The King on Country: George Strait.

Little Texas Bar & Grill is truly a little slice of home for Texans in Tokyo and it’s a must-visit in Tokyo!