George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is reopening next month. What you need to know before you visit

A generic exterior view of George H.W. Bush's Presidential Library on the Texas A&M campus.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – After shutting its doors due to the pandemic last March, the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, located at Texas A&M is set to finally reopen next month.

In a news release Tuesday, Library Director Warren Finch said he and his staff are excited to welcome back visitors to the museum and library and are glad to be able to return to normalcy once more.

With the anticipated reopening, COVID-19 safety guidelines such as online ticket purchases, social distancing and extra cleaning will be in place. Masks will also be required inside the building with the exception of those who are fully vaccinated.

The museum’s hours will be reduced at the initial reopening phase, opening from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to capacity limitations, group sizes will be limited to six people.

Tickets will soon be on sale online at the museum’s website.

Ad

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will open on July 1.