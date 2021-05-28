Texas bill to ban the teaching of "critical race theory" spiked at the last minute on a technicality

High school students walk to their next class after the bell rings at Elsik Ninth Grade Center in Houston on March 28, 2018.

A bill that would prescribe how Texas teachers can talk about current events and America’s history of racism in the classroom appeared dead Friday afternoon on a procedural technicality as House Democrats made a successful last effort to stop the legislation from heading to the governor's desk.

House Bill 3979, which faced fierce opposition from teachers, education advocacy groups, and business organizations, said teachers cannot be compelled to discuss current events and if they do, they must “give deference to both sides.”

The Senate version, which was substituted into the House’s version of the bill, included a new civics education training program for teachers, which must be created by the State Board of Education and was estimated to cost $15 million annually starting in 2023. It also prohibited students from getting credit or extra credit for participating in civic activities that include political activism or lobbying elected officials on a particular issue.

It also banned the teaching of the New York Times’ 1619 Project, a reporting endeavor that examines U.S. history from the date when enslaved people first arrived on American soil, marking that as the country’s foundational date.

Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, issued a point of order — raising a procedural violation — on Friday in the House, arguing the new language from the Senate was not relevant. His point of order was sustained, appearing to block the bill in the final days of the Legislature.

Talarico and Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, sparred on the floor over amendments the Senate stripped from the bill that would require students to learn about and read historical writings of women and people of color throughout history. Talarico was especially angry his amendment that required schools to teach white supremacy is morally wrong was also removed.

"Is it fair to say that any bill that strikes language condemning racism is a racist bill?" Talarico asked Toth.

