Legislators running out of time to pass bills curbing law enforcement agencies from hiring bad cops

With less than a week and a half left in the legislative session, bills to crack down on police officers with histories of misconduct have been caught in the crosshairs of inter-chamber tensions and are in danger of not passing.

For years, law enforcement agencies in the state have been plagued by roving cops who are fired or resign from one agency because of misconduct to keep their license and go work at another law enforcement job.

A recent investigation by The Dallas Morning News detailed how former officer Stephen Yohner was able to keep working as a police officer for 10 years after he was fired from the Navasota Police Department in 2009 following an investigation into a sexual relationship he started with a woman he had met while responding to a police call. During that investigation, Yohner also told officers that he’d discussed having a relationship with an underage girl once she turned 18. He was 27 at the time.

But thanks to a separation agreement negotiated by the police union lawyer, Yohner was allowed to soften the firing on his record and continue working as a police officer. Eight years later, Yohner resigned from the Hearne Police Department after being accused of sexual harassment by two co-workers.

The investigation showed that Hearne did not review Yohner’s Navasota records before hiring him. Navasota officials told The Dallas Morning News they complied with legal requirements to provide Yohner’s employment records, but that some departments chose not to review them.

Two pieces of legislation aim to make it easier for law enforcement agencies to block the hiring of officers with histories of misconduct. But because the House and Senate are at odds over each other’s legislative priorities both bills have stalled in the final days of the session, despite support from House Speaker Dade Phelan, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and even some of the state’s major police unions.

In the House, Rep. Leo Pacheco, D-San Antonio, filed House Bill 8, which would require law enforcement agencies to digitize their employment records to make background checks easier.

