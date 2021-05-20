For the first time in more than 40 years, media was not allowed to witness a Texas execution

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

For the first time in the modern death penalty era, Texas did not let the media witness an execution.

Reporters have always been present at executions to observe the state as it wields its greatest power over life. Media reports often provide detail excluded from state records — like prisoners describing a burning sensation after lethal drugs are injected in their vein. Reporters across the country have served as watchdogs for botched executions.

On Wednesday, the state executed Quintin Jones, 41, for the Tarrant County murder of his great-aunt in 1999. It was the state’s first execution in 10 months, the longest lull in the country’s busiest death chamber since 1984.

Ad

Since 1982, when Texas capital punishment resumed after the death penalty was reinstated nationwide, all 570 state executions have had at least one media witness present, according to the Associated Press.

Until Wednesday.

TDCJ spokesperson Jeremy Desel said Wednesday night that the media’s non admittance was an error and resulted from a miscommunication between prison officials. Typically, when an execution is set to proceed, prison officials call the press office across the street, and the spokesperson walks the reporters over. He said that call never came.

“We apologize for this critical error,” Desel said. “The agency is investigating to determine exactly what occurred to ensure it does not happen again.”

Ad