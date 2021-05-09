Texas sets up call center to connect businesses, organizations with mobile vaccination teams

HOUSTON – Texas is launching a call center to increase COVID-19 vaccinations statewide, according to a press release.

Businesses and civic organizations can schedule to have a mobile vaccination team vaccinate employees, visitors or members. To qualify, the business or organization must have 10 or more employees who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated. Interested parties can call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3 to schedule a visit.

Homebound Texans are also encouraged to call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to visit their home.

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) announced the State Mobile Vaccination Team Thursday. Officials said the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program originally launched in January to improve COVID-19 vaccination effects in underserved areas of Texas, per the release. These teams are made up of members of the Texas National Guard and coordinated by TDEM.

“Vaccines are the most effective tool in Texas’ fight against COVID-19, and we are committed to making COVID-19 vaccines even more widely available to Texans across the state,” said Governor Abbott. “The State Vaccine Call Center will help connect businesses and civic organizations with these life-saving shots and ensure that more Texans have an opportunity to get vaccinated. I urge organizations and businesses to call 844-90-TEXAS and schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team. Here in Texas, COVID-19 vaccines will always be strongly encouraged and always voluntary.”