Special election to replace U.S. Rep. Ron Wright remains highly competitive in final hours, as Donald Trump looms large

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 2, 2021. Credit: Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via REUTERS

When the lineup was set March 3 for Saturday’s special election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, there was some hope the 23-candidate field would eventually give way to a much more manageable race.

While that has happened to an extent — some of the major-party candidates have separated themselves from the pack — the race remains highly competitive in its final hours, and two major questions loom that have both Democrats and Republicans on edge.

Will former President Donald Trump’s late endorsement of Wright’s widow, Susan Wright, be enough to secure her a decisive berth in an anticipated runoff? And will Democrats, who believe they have a shot at flipping the district, be able to get one of their candidates in that overtime round?

Ad

“I am afraid of a lockout,” said U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus PAC that has endorsed one of the top Democratic candidates, Jana Lynne Sanchez. “There’s nothing much we can do about it except make sure we run the best race possible.”

Gallego said he was nonetheless confident that Sanchez, the 2018 nominee for the seat, would be the Democrat who makes the runoff, citing her experience of putting the district in play previously and her focus on health care.

On the Republican side, there are similarly high expectations for Susan Wright, who entered the contest looking formidable but has been unable to emerge as a clear frontrunner as other Republicans’ bids have distinguished themselves. Rick Barnes, the Tarrant County GOP chairman who endorsed Susan Wright early on, said he has “always been very comfortable” with her chances throughout the race and remains so, but he acknowledged she has had to navigate a thicket of competition.

Ad

“I don’t think any race is easy anymore,” Barnes said. “That’s just where we are in politics today. This race just grew so big. When we say it’s a jungle race, it is literally a jungle race.”

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad