Heartwarming: Officers attend baseball game of wounded trooper’s son following Bryan mass shooting

The son of a state trooper who was shot in the Bryan mass shooting last week found support from his father’s fellow officers at his recent baseball game.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Trooper Juan Tovar was shot while attempting to apprehend the suspect in the mass shooting that occurred last Thursday at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas.

As Tovar recovers, his fellow officers stood in his place on the sidelines to support his son during his first game since the incident.

“Trooper Tovar is progressing through his recovery well, and we will continue to stand beside him and stand in his place when necessary,” the unit wrote on its Facebook page. “Trooper Tovar has a long road to recovery, but his DPS family will be there with him as he works to improve his condition.”