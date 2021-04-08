WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, 4 people critically injured during shooting at business in Bryan, Texas, police say

BRYAN, Texas – Multiple injuries have been reported after a shooting in Bryan, Texas, according to reports.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. at 350 Stone City Dr.

Six ambulances responded to the scene. It is unknown how many injuries are being reported. Police said victims were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The Bryan Police Department and local first responders responded to a shooting at 350 Stone City Dr. Officers on scene found several victims. All victims were transported to local hospitals. The suspect is still at large. This is still an active investigation. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

According to KAGS, police said they are now searching for a suspect and trying to figure out who is involved.

Law enforcement agencies from Brazos County to Leo County are responding to assist the Bryan Police Department.

.@ATFHou is enroute and responding with Special Agents and a K-9. Please direct all inquiries to @BryanPolice https://t.co/5Hu5r3WONu — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) April 8, 2021

This is a developing story.