WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, 4 people critically injured during shooting at business in Bryan, Texas, police say

BRYAN, Texas – Multiple injuries have been reported after a shooting in Bryan, Texas, according to reports.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. at 350 Stone City Dr.

Six ambulances responded to the scene. It is unknown how many injuries are being reported. Police said victims were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

According to KAGS, police said they are now searching for a suspect and trying to figure out who is involved.

Law enforcement agencies from Brazos County to Leo County are responding to assist the Bryan Police Department.

This is a developing story.

