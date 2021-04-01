Texas ending waiver on vehicle title, registration requirements: This is what you need to know now

HOUSTON – Texas is ending its temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements, Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett announced Thursday.

The waiver will expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 14.

“Gov. Greg Abbott provided a waiver for registration and titling requirements during the pandemic as part of the state’s disaster declaration,” Bennett said. “The public needs to know that the termination date for the auto waiver is coming soon and that the Harris County Tax Office is ready to assist vehicle owners who have until April 14, 2021 to complete their pending transactions. We continue to offer support in person, through in-office appointments, online services and by mail.”

If you have not renewed your expired vehicle registration sticker, you should make plans to renew on or before April 14, officials said. It is not necessary to wait until the deadline to complete any overdue transactions.

Here are options for renewing your vehicle registration:

1) Online: Visit www.hctax.net to renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine (9) months past your registration expiration date.

2) Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment, copies of insurance and inspection to:

Ann Harris Bennett

Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector

Attn: Renewal Department

P.O. Box 4089

Houston, TX 77210-4089

Checks must be payable to Harris County or Ann Harris Bennett.

3) In Person: Customers seeking to renew their auto vehicle registration may visit any Tax Office location in person with their proof of insurance and current passing inspection that is less than 90 days old. Cash payments are not being accepted at this time. You may also renew your vehicle registration at partner renewal locations at certain grocery stores (HEB, Kroger, Food Town and Randall’s) and AAA. Your vehicle must not be past nine (9) months expired and you must provide your registration renewal notice.

Appointments are still required for new Texas residents and for customers who need to complete a title transfer. Visit www.hctax.net to schedule an appointment.

All Tax Office locations are open with extended hours Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Before renewing a vehicle registration, Harris County residents will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

Disabled placard or disabled license plate transactions may be handled through the mail. Completed paperwork and payment may be mailed to:

Ann Harris Bennett

Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector

Attn: Auto Disabled Department

P.O. Box 4089

Houston, TX 77210-4089

Checks must be payable to Harris County or Ann Harris Bennett.

The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:

Initial vehicle registration.

Vehicle registration renewal.

Vehicle titling.

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards.

30-day temporary permits.

If you need assistance with your auto transactions, contact the Harris County Tax Office by email at autotdmv@hctx.net, by phone at 713-274-8000, or visit www.hctax.net.