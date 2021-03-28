Texas will receive more than 1 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

A medical tray holds syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles Thursday, March 11, 2021. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is highlighting the new the one-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Texas will receive more than one million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, state health officials said.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state will distribute more than 818,410 first doses and 587,950 second doses to providers in 202 of the state’s counties. The federal government will send more than 200,000 additional first doses directly to pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers.

As of Friday, Texas providers have administered more than 10million doses of the vaccine, 1.2 million of those administered in the last week. More than 6.8 million people have received at least one dose, and nearly 3.5 million are fully vaccinated.

Among Texas 65 and older, more than six in 10 have received at least one dose, and four in 10 are now fully vaccinated.

All in all, more than 30 percent of all Texans at least 16 years old have received at least one dose.

Ad

Those currently eligible for the vaccine include health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, Texans 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Beginning Monday, all Texans ages 16 and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Vaccine resources: