This is the phone number eligible Texans can call for a COVID-19 vaccine referral

HOUSTON – Want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but don’t have internet access?
The Texas Department of State Health Services said people should call 211 for referral to a local vaccine provider.
People who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine but do not have Internet access can call 2-1-1 for referral to a local vaccine provider.📞— Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) January 29, 2021
