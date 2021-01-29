64ºF

This is the phone number eligible Texans can call for a COVID-19 vaccine referral

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – Want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but don’t have internet access?

The Texas Department of State Health Services said people should call 211 for referral to a local vaccine provider.

