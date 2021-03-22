Photos: Vigils in Houston and Dallas remember Atlanta victims and rally against anti-Asian violence

Amanda Zhang, right, attends a rally at Discovery Green on March 20, 2021, in Houston. People gathered for the Stop Asian Hate Vigil and Rally after a man killed eight, including six Asian women, in a mass shooting at three Atlanta spas. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune

Mourners gathered at vigils in Discovery Green in Houston and Grassy Knoll in Dallas to honor and remember the eight victims — including six women of Asian descent — who were killed at three spas in the Atlanta area.

The vigil and rallies also come as Stop AAPI Hate reported 3,795 incidents of racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the United States from March 19, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021, leaving many Asian Texans feeling unsafe in their communities following the Atlanta shooting on March 16, 2021.

Photographers for The Texas Tribune were at these Houston and Dallas vigils this weekend, and here’s what they saw.

Qiongxia Lin prepared candles in a heart shape at the Grassy Knoll in Dallas to honor to the victims of the shootings in Atlanta. "I want to spread the love and stop the hate," Lin said. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Janet Blancett, center, at Discovery Green on March 20, 2021, in Houston. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune

Jeanie Ling, right, attends a rally at Discovery Green on March 20, 2021, in Houston. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune

Left: Janet Blancett, center, at Discovery Green in Houston. Last: People gathered to denounce racist attacks against the Asian community in Houston on March 20, 2021. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune

Susan Mire, her husband Shawn Mire, and their children (top to bottom) Evelyn, 10, Anthony, 8, and Gracie, 6, attended a vigil at the Grassy Knoll in Dallas to stand in solidarity with the Asian community and denounce racist attacks on Asian Americans. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Volunteers light candles at Discovery Green on March 20, 2021, in Houston. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune

A person holds a candle skyward during the Stop Asian Hate Vigil & Rally in Houston. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune

Left: People lit candles at Discovery Green in Houston during a vigil against racist attacks against the Asian community. Last: A person holds a candle skyward during the Houston rally. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune

Flowers laid atop a sign at Discovery Green in Houston on March 20. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune

Wei Lin shields the flame of Marina Liu's candle during a rally and vigil held at the Grassy Knoll in Dallas in solidarity with the Asian community. The rally denounced racism and attacks on Asian people, and honored the victims of the shootings in Atlanta. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

People gathered at the Grassy Knoll in Dallas to honor the victims of the recent shooting in Atlanta. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

People gathered at the Grassy Knoll in Dallas to stand in solidarity with the Asian community and to honor the victims of the recent shooting in Atlanta. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Anshu Shrestha and Jospeh Matawaran sat near the vigil held at the Grassy Knoll in Dallas. The group gathered to denounce racism againt the Asian community and the recent shootings in Atlanta. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune