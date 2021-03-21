Get your coolers ready: Topo Chico Hard Seltzer coming to Texas later this month

Popular beverage Topo Chico will soon be available in Texas with a boozy upgrade. Molson Coors Beverage Company will begin distributing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in Texas on March 29.

The new beverage combines purified spiked sparkling water and natural flavors with minerals.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be available in four flavors including: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango.

This March, Top Chico’s new product will be available in nine states, including Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, and six metro areas including Boston, Chicago, New York City, Northern New Jersey, Seattle / Vancouver, Washington, and Washington D.C.

“We are seeing incredible excitement for the launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer with drinkers and retailers alike,” said Matt Escalante, senior director of seltzers at Molson Coors. “Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is a modern take on refreshment that brings entirely new character to the red-hot seltzer category.”