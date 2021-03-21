Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Authorities on Sunday issued an Amber Alert for a teenager reported missing in Waco.

Alejandra Castro, 16, was last seen at approximately 1:25 a.m. Sunday on Connor Avenue in Waco.

Castro is described as a White female weighing 140 pounds and standing 5′5′' with black hair and brown eyes.

Castro was last seen wearing glasses, a white crop top, and Aria jacket with a Mexico flag on the back and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7596.