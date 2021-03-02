H-E-B to continue enforcing mask mandate for employees, despite Abbott’s executive order

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that starting March 10, business capacity limits and the state’s mask mandate would be lifted.

During the announcement, Abbott said although county judges can institute coronavirus-mitigation measures in their counties if the hospitalization rate rises above 15% for seven consecutive days, no one can be jailed for failing to follow those protocols or be penalized for not wearing a mask.

Texas-based grocer H-E-B released a statement in response to Abbott’s executive order, stating the company will continue to enforce mask-wearing among employees and vendors while urging customers to do the same.

“Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the Covid-19 vaccine. As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our Partners and customers. H-E-B will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores,” the statement read.

H-E-B has largely required customers to wear a mask in its stores since last summer. The company said its mask policies are expected to remain in place “until more Texans and our partners have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”