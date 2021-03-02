Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen believed to be traveling with wanted girlfriend

Lori Johnson (left) and Joanna Barrientos (right) are seen in photos released by police March 2, 2021.

ITASCA, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing Texas teen who is believed to be traveling with her wanted girlfriend.

Itasca police said 15-year-old Lori Johnson is believed to be with 18-year-old Joanna Barrientos.

Police said Johnson ran away last week.

According to police, Johnson is believed to be in danger because Barrientos has a “propensity for violence, a history of running from police and now has active felony warrants.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Johnson or Barrientos is asked to call Itasca police at 254-687-2020 or email police@itascapd.org.