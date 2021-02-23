President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden to visit Houston

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Houston on Friday, the White House officials said Tuesday.
The visit comes a week after the deadly winter storm that crippled the Texas power grid and left many without water.
We will get through this, I promise you. pic.twitter.com/dtmi4C9WsM— President Biden (@POTUS) February 23, 2021
RELATED: 10 people die of hypothermia in Harris County during arctic blast, Hidalgo says
Stay with KPRC 2 for additional details as they are released.