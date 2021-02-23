President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden to visit Houston

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the White House, in Washington. An interview with the Bidens appears in the Feb. 15, 2021, issue of People magazine, hitting newsstands nationwide Friday, Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)