President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden to visit Houston

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the White House, in Washington. An interview with the Bidens appears in the Feb. 15, 2021, issue of People magazine, hitting newsstands nationwide Friday, Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the White House, in Washington. An interview with the Bidens appears in the Feb. 15, 2021, issue of People magazine, hitting newsstands nationwide Friday, Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Houston on Friday, the White House officials said Tuesday.

The visit comes a week after the deadly winter storm that crippled the Texas power grid and left many without water.

RELATED: 10 people die of hypothermia in Harris County during arctic blast, Hidalgo says

