Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old man reported missing in Dallas area

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a 90-year-old man reported missing in Dallas.

Jesus Martinez was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Marlborough Avenue Dallas, TX in a silver 2011 Chevrolet Trax with Texas license plates 6NGXT.

Martinzez is described as a Hispanic male weighing 160 pounds and standing 6 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Desoto Police Department at (469) 658-3000.