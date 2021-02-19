ERCOT to address outages, current power situation across Texas

HOUSTON – Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) officials will hold a news conference Friday at 10:30 a.m. to address the current power situation in Texas.

RELATED: Track power outages through the Texas storm

ERCOT said in a news release that it expects to come out of emergency conditions later Friday.

Speakers include ERCOT president and CEO Bill Magness and senior director of system operations Dan Woodfin.

Be sure to watch the news conference in the video at the top of this article at 10:30 a.m.