‘I’m not a cat’: Lawyer has hard time turning off the kitten filter during court hearing via Zoom

Photo of virtual court proceedings in the 394th Judicial District Court of Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio Counties, Judge Roy Ferguson presiding.

ALPINE, Texas – One West Texas lawyer had a hard time turning off a kitten filter during a court hearing Tuesday that was being held via Zoom.

According to 394th Judicial District Court Judge Roy Ferguson, the lawyer’s kid used the computer beforehand and turned on the feline filter.

“I’m here, live,” the attorney said in the video. “I’m not a cat.”

Ferguson tried to help out the attorney by giving him guidance on how to remove the filter.

You can watch the cute mishap unfold in the video below.

Ferguson said this can be a learning lesson for all professions, tweeting an important tip: “If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off.”

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

He also tweeted, ”These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

