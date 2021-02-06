Up for the task: Younger Texans are helping older family members get COVID-19 vaccine

Jackie Tidwell made it her mission to get her grandfather, retired Cmdr. David Gallegos Jr., in Corpus Christi vaccinated for COVID-19.

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Jackie Tidwell is among a growing number of adult children and grandchildren helping older family members get access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tidwell, a web content designer in Seattle, made it her mission to get her 90-year-old grandfather in Corpus Christi vaccinated all the way from her home 2,300 miles away.

But, after attempting to navigate the local sign-up portal, ultimately all it took was a phone call to get retired Cmdr. David Gallegos Jr. — whom Tidwell adoringly calls “Pops” — the information he needed to get his first dose.

Listen, in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.

Ad

Start your day with a quick take on the latest Texas politics and policy news. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Echo or RSS.