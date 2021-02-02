Emergency SNAP benefits for February 2021 extended: Here’s what families need to know

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $300 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of February as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. The emergency February allotments are in addition to the more than $2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020, Abbott said.

“We are grateful for this additional extension of emergency SNAP benefits for the month of February,” Abbott said. “We will continue to provide Texas families with the resources they need to put food on the table and provide for their loved ones.”

Officials said recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until June 2021. The increase and emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by Feb. 28, according to a news release.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.