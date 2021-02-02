CVS to administer COVID-19 vaccines at 70 pharmacy locations across Texas

An image of the sign for the CVS Pharmacy as photographed on March 16, 2020 in Wantagh, New York.

HOUSTON – CVS has announced pharmacies will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations at 70 CVS Pharmacy locations across Texas Thursday, Feb. 11.

For CVS Pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 11, appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb. 9 as stores receive shipments of the vaccine.

Supply for the limited rollout will be approximately 38,000 total doses, according to a news release. Participating pharmacies are in communities throughout the state, including Houston, San Antonio, Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, and Waco. As the supply becomes available, the company said it will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

Vaccines at participating locations in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will be confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Texas is part of an initial 11 state rollout and includes approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations across California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.