Where do Texans go to get their fried chicken fix? New study breaks down most popular fried chicken chain in each state

According to a new study, when Texans get a hankering for something deep-fried and delicious they turn to one fried chicken chain above all others-- Raising Cane’s.

The study conducted by TOP Data analyzed GPS tracking data and consumer spending data at several of the nation’s largest fried chicken restaurant chains to determine which chain fared best in each state.

New study breaks down most popular fried chicken chain in each state (KPRC 2)

While Raising Cane’s won out among Texans, KFC proved the most popular fried chicken chain nationwide, TOP DATA reported.

The study also broke down how various types of food chains performed amid the pandemic.

“While visits to fast-food restaurants are down by 23%, fried chicken has only seen a 6% reduction, outperforming burger chains which have experienced a downturn of 15%,” TOP Data reported.

Top 5 most popular chicken restaurant in Texas, according to TOP Data

1.Raising Cane’s

2. Church’s Chicken

3.KFC

4.Popeyes

5.Chick-fil-A

Click here to view the study in its entirety.

